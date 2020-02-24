|
Aaron Garza
Westland - Aaron Garza, 90, of Westland, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village. Aaron was born on December 10, 1929 in Detroit to the late Jenny and Simon Dominguez. Aaron was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (d. 2017), loving father to Danny Garza (d. 2006), Irene Garza-Hachey (Kyle) and Dean Garza (Julie); proud grandfather to Nicholas, Gabriella and Colin and brother to Gloria Mendoza (d. 2009) and Christine Purchiaroni. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Aaron served honorably in the Army during the Korean War and worked till his retirement from Display and Exhibit. A memorial celebration for family will be announced at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Aaron's name, please contact the www.hospiceoflansing.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020