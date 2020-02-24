Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Garza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Garza Obituary
Aaron Garza

Westland - Aaron Garza, 90, of Westland, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village. Aaron was born on December 10, 1929 in Detroit to the late Jenny and Simon Dominguez. Aaron was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (d. 2017), loving father to Danny Garza (d. 2006), Irene Garza-Hachey (Kyle) and Dean Garza (Julie); proud grandfather to Nicholas, Gabriella and Colin and brother to Gloria Mendoza (d. 2009) and Christine Purchiaroni. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Aaron served honorably in the Army during the Korean War and worked till his retirement from Display and Exhibit. A memorial celebration for family will be announced at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Aaron's name, please contact the www.hospiceoflansing.org.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -