Abba Shapiro
West Bloomfield, - Beloved husband of Regina Shapiro. Dear father of Susan Conway and Debra (Howard) Wander. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Stephanie) Conway, Kevin Conway, Kelli Conway, Erica Wander, Emilee Wander, and Jacob Wander. Devoted brother of Fay (the late Abraham) Brickner, the late Yetta (the late Norman) Kagan, the late Bessie (the late Eddie) Wachlarz and the late Lilly (the late Jerry) Gordon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 17, 2019