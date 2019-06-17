Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Interment
Following Services
THE TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY
Resources
More Obituaries for Abba Shapiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abba Shapiro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Abba Shapiro Obituary
Abba Shapiro

West Bloomfield, - Beloved husband of Regina Shapiro. Dear father of Susan Conway and Debra (Howard) Wander. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Stephanie) Conway, Kevin Conway, Kelli Conway, Erica Wander, Emilee Wander, and Jacob Wander. Devoted brother of Fay (the late Abraham) Brickner, the late Yetta (the late Norman) Kagan, the late Bessie (the late Eddie) Wachlarz and the late Lilly (the late Jerry) Gordon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now