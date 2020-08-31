Abe Kalil
Keego Harbor - Passed on August 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Karen (Ernest) Essad, Mike (Jan), Karla (Kenneth) Essad, John (Barb). Cherished grandfather of Abra (Ralph) Dilisio, Mike (Nicole) Kalil, John (Liz) Essad, Kate Essad, Kris Kalil, Klare Essad, J.R. Kalil. Proud great-grandfather of 6. Survived by his brother Farris (Bunny) Kalil and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
