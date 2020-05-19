|
Ada L. Cain
Ada L. Newby Cain was born on March 25, 1922, in Jones County, Georgia to Cuyler Newby and Ada J. Billingslea Newby and died on May 11, 2020. She was the 6th of 10 children.
Ada graduated from Jones County Public Schools in 1941, then moved to Atlanta, GA, where she studied cosmetology. A talented seamstress, Ada learned to operate an industrial power sewing machine, which landed her a job at Ford Motor Co., where she was employed for 20 years.
She married R. James Griffin in 1943. This union produced 3 children. During WWII, Ada worked at Ex-Cello Corporation in Highland Park, MI. After the war, she returned to Atlanta and lived there until 1953, when she moved to Detroit's east side.
In 1957, Ada married Luke Cain, who preceded her in death in 1997. This union produced one child, Richard. After Richard's birth, the family moved to Highland Park, where Ada lived for 43 years.
Very much a sports' enthusiast, Ada always rooted for the Lions, Tigers, and Pistons. She attended services and functions at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, where she was a faithful member since 1965. She also attended gatherings at St. Patrick's Senior Center and at the UAW Local 400.
She was the proud grandmother of Julian Kirkland, Amanda Cain, and Amy Cain. They loved their "Granny" and share memories of her patting her feet and dancing to her jazz music.
She is survived by her four children: Rev. Roy J. Griffin of Atlanta, GA; Peggy A. Pennock (David) of Birmingham, MI; Michael Griffin of Madison Heights, MI; and Richard H. Cain (Gloria) of Eastpointe, MI; her 3 grandchildren; 1 brother (Frank Newby, 103, and 1 sister, Lillian Porchia, 92, both of Southfield, MI). Other family members include 4 nieces, 6 nephews, cousins, and in-laws (Timothy Huffman & Nora Huffman, of Birmingham, AL). Deceased siblings include: Willie James Newby, Mary Newby Moore, Cuyler Newby, Jr., Bernard Newby, Geraldine Newby Patterson; her twin, Alfred Newby, and Johnny Newby.
A private service was held on May 19th at James H. Cole Funeral Home; interment Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020