Warren - Ada Mylenek, age 93, passed away June 7, 2019. Ada was the beloved wife of the late Anderson Mylenek; loving mother of Ray (Donna) and Richard (Arlene); devoted grandmother of Raymond (Amy), Denise (Bill), Erik (Sunni), Megan, and Brandon (Mackenzie); and proud great-grandmother of 12. Ada's life will be celebrated by family and friends and her memory will live on always. Arrangements are under the direction of David Wysocki Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Donations in her name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society (www.michiganhumane.org). Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019