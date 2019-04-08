Services
Grosse Pointe Park - Elbadawi, Adam. Age 21. Beloved son of Hassan and Dulce. Loving grandson of Judy Burgess Lundell and Philip (Jayne) Lundell. Nephew of Carl and Anne Marie Lundell and many cousins including Andy, Erika, and Julia. His brother Khaled, preceded him in death. Adam will be remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit, and generous heart. He was a recent student at MSU. He will be missed by all who loved him. Viewing will be held at Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe, Monday April 8 2019, from 9-11am. Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers please refer to Verheyden.org for suggested contributors.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019
