Adam F. Celmer Passed away on October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Geraldine (the late Donald), Constance (Anthony), Frances (Leonard), Gregory (Pamela) and Lawrence (DonnaJo). Survived by sister Patricia (Thomas) Szatkowski. Visitation Friday 3 pm to 9 pm at the Warren Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors (Ryan Rd 1 blk S of 9 Mile). Scripture service at 6 pm. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Instate 9 am until time of mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memorials at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019