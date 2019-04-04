Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Adelinda E. "Linda" Dishman


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adelinda E. "Linda" Dishman Obituary
Adelinda E. "Linda" Dishman

Warren - Age 82- March 31, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Larry (Suzanne), Jerome (Roseanne), Catherine "Katie", and Matthew (Janet). Loving grandmother of seven. Sister of Mary, Giovanni, Frank, Margie, Veronica, and the late Lucy. Visitation Friday 3-9pm, with a 6pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. A Memorial Service will be held at held at later date at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
