Adelinda E. "Linda" Dishman
Warren - Age 82- March 31, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Larry (Suzanne), Jerome (Roseanne), Catherine "Katie", and Matthew (Janet). Loving grandmother of seven. Sister of Mary, Giovanni, Frank, Margie, Veronica, and the late Lucy. Visitation Friday 3-9pm, with a 6pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. A Memorial Service will be held at held at later date at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019