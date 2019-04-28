Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Galuszka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline T. Galuszka


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adeline T. Galuszka Obituary
Adeline T. Galuszka

Pinckney - age 100 passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 33 years to the late Stephen. Dear mother of Christine (David) Mosora, Connie (Robert) Misiolek, and the late Leonard Galuszka. Proud grandmother of Michele (Michael) Barhaug, Christopher (Stacey) Mosora, Joseph Misiolek, and Andrew Misiolek. Great grandmother of Madeleine Barhaug. Funeral Mass will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass Intentions. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.