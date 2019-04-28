|
Adeline T. Galuszka
Pinckney - age 100 passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 33 years to the late Stephen. Dear mother of Christine (David) Mosora, Connie (Robert) Misiolek, and the late Leonard Galuszka. Proud grandmother of Michele (Michael) Barhaug, Christopher (Stacey) Mosora, Joseph Misiolek, and Andrew Misiolek. Great grandmother of Madeleine Barhaug. Funeral Mass will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass Intentions. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019