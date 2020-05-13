|
Adolfo "Eddie" Saldivar
Detroit - May 12, 2020 Age 71 of Detroit. He served as a US Army medic during the Vietnam War. Father of Elliot King, and Stephen (Amy) Sokol. Grandfather of Jenna Sokol, and Stephen J. Sokol. Dear brother of Leo, Joseph, Barbara, Anthony, Judy, and the late: Sylvia & Freddie. Visitation Friday May 15th 10 AM until the Friday 11 AM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Veterans Haven (Wayne). To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020