Adonna May Martin
Adonna May Martin passed away on July 15, 2020. She was born May 2, 1952, in Detroit, the daughter of Edward J. and Sophia L. Martin. Adonna will be lovingly remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her kindness, sense of humor, and beautiful smile. Adonna made Las Vegas her home for the last 30 years. During her career, she held several managerial positions at Entertainment Publications.
She is survived by her sister Barbara (Roger) Dziadosz, brothers Edward (Sherrill), and David (Jeanette) Martin as well as several nieces and nephews who adored their fun-loving Auntie Adonna. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Marty. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched with her love and generosity. The world has lost a beautiful soul with her passing. Donations in Adonna's name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.