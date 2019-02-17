Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Farmington Hills - Age 87, passed away January 27, 2019. Cherished husband of Marilyn (Bintz); adoring father to Jack Jr. (Kari), Christine Saip (Bruce), Alicia Dean (Tim), and Jeannine Everett (John); beloved Pop of Morgan, Kallie, Troy, Griffin and Jonah; loving brother to Jill Stover and brother-in-law to Ted and Marilyn Bintz. Visitation at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200), Thursday, February 21, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers. Funeral Mass Friday, February 22, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am), at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Angela Hospice or . heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
