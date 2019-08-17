|
|
Agnes Majer
Detroit - Agnes Majer (nee Niemiec) Age 102. Born in Detroit - January 26, 1917. Died in Allen Park - August 15, 2019.
For 60 years the beloved wife of Joseph. Sister of Stella (Zawisa), Anna (Easlick), Mary (Kovacs), Stanley, Genevieve (Pelc) and Eugene.
Loving Aunt of Len Zawisa, Carol Macek, Jerry Easlick, Christina Kovacs, Donald Easlick, James Niemiec, Timothy Pelc, Philip Kovacs, Marcy Pelc-Engler, Claudia Levernier and Michael Niemiec.
Visitation on Sunday August 18 at Martenson Funeral Home, 10915 Allen Road, Allen Park MI. from 2:00 to 8:00, with prayers at 7:00.
Funeral at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI. Instate at 11:30 with Mass at Noon. Interment following at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019