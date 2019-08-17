Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Agnes Majer


1917 - 2019
Agnes Majer Obituary
Agnes Majer

Detroit - Agnes Majer (nee Niemiec) Age 102. Born in Detroit - January 26, 1917. Died in Allen Park - August 15, 2019.

For 60 years the beloved wife of Joseph. Sister of Stella (Zawisa), Anna (Easlick), Mary (Kovacs), Stanley, Genevieve (Pelc) and Eugene.

Loving Aunt of Len Zawisa, Carol Macek, Jerry Easlick, Christina Kovacs, Donald Easlick, James Niemiec, Timothy Pelc, Philip Kovacs, Marcy Pelc-Engler, Claudia Levernier and Michael Niemiec.

Visitation on Sunday August 18 at Martenson Funeral Home, 10915 Allen Road, Allen Park MI. from 2:00 to 8:00, with prayers at 7:00.

Funeral at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI. Instate at 11:30 with Mass at Noon. Interment following at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.

--

The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes

www.martenson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
