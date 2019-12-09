Services
Agnes Stitzman

Agnes Stitzman Obituary
Agnes Stitzman

Taylor - Agnes Stitzman, of Taylor, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 70.

Beloved wife of the late Buzz. Loving mother of Leslie Watson-Kirby (John Hammond) and Lori Watson (Jack Gibson). Former wife of Raymond Watson. Loving grandmother of Alex Kirby and Melissa Kirby. Good friend to Emily Smith, Joyce Kaufman, and Christine Ringel. Stepmother of Cindy Houle, Eric Stitzman, and Amy Holley.

Visitation on Tuesday, 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 10:00 AM (instate 9:30 AM) at Our Lady of the Angels, 6442 Pelham Rd, Taylor, MI. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
