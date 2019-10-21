Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Agnes Veselenak

Dearborn Heights - Agnes Veselenak born September 13, 1922 passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Dear aunt of Michael (Shawn), Mark (Laura), Karen Bedy, John (Margaret) and 3 other nephews. Dearest great aunt of many. Cherished friend of Irene Ridella. Beloved sister of the late Anna, Michael, Helen, Mary, Fr. Stephen and Olga. Visitation will be held Wednesday Oct 23rd from 4-8pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral Service Thursday Oct 24th at 10am (in state 9am) at Sacred Heart Byzantine Catholic Church in Livonia.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
