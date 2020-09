Akiko OkadaNovi - Akiko Okada, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2020 in Novi at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William Okada for 55 years. Loving mother of Gordon (Janice) Okada, and Joanne Okada. Dear grandmother of Joshua, Faith, David, Ruth and great grandmother of 5. No funeral service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or www.michiganhumane.org . Online condolences may be sent to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com