Romeo - Takai, Akio "Tony", a longtime resident of Romeo, Michigan, died at his home in North Ridgeville, Ohio on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Tony was born April 2, 1927 in San Francisco, California to Mosaburo and Aiko (Yamashita) Takai. A U.S. Army veteran who served during WWII. Beloved Husband of the late Shirley. Dear Father of Stephanie (Mark) Wernet and the late Michael. Loving Grandfather of Johnny and Sandra of Cleveland, Ohio. Brother of Masao Takai. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy, Michigan, next to his son Michael and wife Shirley. Memorial contributions may be to Breakthrough Schools in Cleveland, Ohio through their website https://breakthroughschools.org/donate/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019