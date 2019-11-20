|
Al "Allie" Restum
Harrison Twp. - Age 81 November 19, 2019. Loving husband of Jill for 58 years. Beloved father of Mark (Karen), Gregg, Brad, and Eric. Grandfather of Rachael (Jacob), Ryan (Molly), Patrick, Christina, Melissa (Shane), Jack and Isabella. Brother of Hassan, Mildred Mahadeen, Edna Jean Alawan and the late Alma Yeihey, Mary and William. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4pm - 8pm at Wm Sullivan Funeral Home. In state Saturday 10 am until the 11am Funeral Service at Wm. Sullivan Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Family suggests memorials to The . Arrangements by the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019