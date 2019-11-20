Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan Funeral Home
705 W. 11 Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. Sullivan Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Restum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al "Allie" Restum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al "Allie" Restum Obituary
Al "Allie" Restum

Harrison Twp. - Age 81 November 19, 2019. Loving husband of Jill for 58 years. Beloved father of Mark (Karen), Gregg, Brad, and Eric. Grandfather of Rachael (Jacob), Ryan (Molly), Patrick, Christina, Melissa (Shane), Jack and Isabella. Brother of Hassan, Mildred Mahadeen, Edna Jean Alawan and the late Alma Yeihey, Mary and William. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4pm - 8pm at Wm Sullivan Funeral Home. In state Saturday 10 am until the 11am Funeral Service at Wm. Sullivan Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Family suggests memorials to The . Arrangements by the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -