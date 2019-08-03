Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Alan Gardner Obituary
Alan Gardner

Brighton - Passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Brenda. Loving father of Lynn Knapke, Kathy (Steve) Vasiloff, Mark (Debra), and John (Sharron). Dear brother of Audrey (Charles) Lowe and Veronica York. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Family to receive visitors Sunday 2-5pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main, Brighton. Scripture service with time of sharing at 4 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019
