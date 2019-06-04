Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Alan J. Christian Obituary
Alan J. Christian

Fenton - Age 79, of Fenton, MI born March 1, 1940 passed peacefully May 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. The family will receive friends from 5 PM -8 PM Tuesday and 12 PM - 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society (www.audubon.org). He is survived by his wife of 47 years Pat, his daughters Kathy (Gareth) Alldread and Karen (Stephanie Lawton) Christian, granddaughters Libby Alldread, Katie Christian and Millie Alldread, many nieces including Denise (Rick) Powers, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Virginia, father Frank and brother Frank. Al was born in Detroit, graduated from Norte Dame High School and started his working life in the family business Christian Brothers Meat Market. After many years as a butcher, he retrained in electronics and spent the remainder of his career as an electrical engineer, retiring from Energy Conversion Devices Ovonic Battery in 2004. Al was an avid bird watcher and lover of all his backyard creatures. A lifelong Detroit Tigers & Detroit Lions fan, he rarely missed a game on TV. With a twinkle in his eye, his quick wit and pranks kept everyone laughing. This world has lost one of the good guys and he will forever be missed. As he always said- 'Roger Wilco, over and out.'

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019
