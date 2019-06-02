|
Alan L. Samouelian
Canton - Beloved son of Anita and the late Archie Samouelian. Dearest father of Alan A. (Jamie) Samouelian and Aaron (Kim) Samouelian. Dear grandfather of Henry, Andrew, Catherine, Hope. Cherished uncle of Armand (Erin) and great uncle of Diana, Quin. Brother-in-law of Michele. Also many other relatives and friends. In State Tuesday 5pm to 8:30pm with Dan Gark prayers at 7:30pm in St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy; Southfield, MI. The family will also receive friends in church on Wednesday from 10am until time of funeral service at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials suggested to () . Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View her obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019