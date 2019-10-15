|
|
Alan Sydney Harman
Brighton - Alan Sydney Harman, a resident of Brighton, MI died in the evening hours of October 9, 2019.
He was 78 years old.
Alan was born in New Zealand on April 10, 1941. He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Barbara Lee McClellan; step-daughter, Megan (Zia Mojtahedi) McClellan; step-grandchildren, Madison, Shea and Landon; sister, Kay (Jeff) Reed as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family members.
Please contact Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit LynchandSonsBrighton.com for further information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019