|
|
Alan T. Howley
Farmington Hills - died July 31, 2019. He was born in Detroit on April 26, 1936, only child of William Herbert and Pauline Elizabeth (Ritchie) Howley. Al enjoyed 61 years of marriage with Penny Mertz, who survives. Al graduated from both Univ of Detroit High School and College, cut his teeth at Price Waterhouse and rose through the ranks at Braun Engineering, retiring as Chief Executive Officer in 1984. Also survived by his children and grandchildren: Kevin Richard Howley and Jason Tylenda of Huntington Woods (Langston, Lily): Michael Robert and Christy (Gelsavage) Howley of Dallas, TX (Cara, Alex); and Suzanne Eileen (Howley) and Brian O'Dea of Willoughby, OH (Meghan, Katie.) Visitation Sunday, August 4, 3:00-9:00 p.m., Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington. Funeral Mass Monday, August 5, 11:00 a.m., (visitation at 10:30 a.m.) St. Gerald Church, Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019