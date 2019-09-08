|
|
Albert Bederka
Madison Heights - Albert Paul Bederka, age 89, of Madison Heights, passed away September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ruth (née Scanlon). Loving father of the late Christopher, the late James (Lori), Robert (Penny), John, Cheryl (David) Zablocki, and Nancy (Troy) Cooprider. Dear grandfather to eleven and great-grandfather to eight. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2 - 8 p.m. (Scripture Service 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral Mass Saturday, September 14, 10:00 a.m. (9:30 in-state) at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Post Fund. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019