Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
7685 Grandville
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
7685 Grandville
Detroit, MI
Albert Chrena


1924 - 2019
Albert Chrena Obituary
Albert Chrena

Detroit - Chrena, Albert J., July 28, 2019 age 94. Beloved husband of the late Christina. Loving father of Jim (Ruth) Chrena and Helen Chrena. Also leaves five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. In state Monday 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 7685 Grandville, Detroit. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
