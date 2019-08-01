|
Albert Chrena
Detroit - Chrena, Albert J., July 28, 2019 age 94. Beloved husband of the late Christina. Loving father of Jim (Ruth) Chrena and Helen Chrena. Also leaves five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. In state Monday 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 7685 Grandville, Detroit. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019