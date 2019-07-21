Services
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
His Church Anglican
34500 Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
His Church Anglican
34500 Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Albert George Pipper

Albert George Pipper Obituary
Albert George Pipper

- - Albert George Pipper, 83, passed away July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Cherished father of Diane (John) Musser, Laura (Scott) Kondroik and Albert Oscar (Michelle) Pipper . Dearest grandfather of Amie (James) Kremer, John Albert (Meggan) Musser, Scott Kondroik, Samuel Kondroik, Avery and Allie Pipper. Loving great-grandfather of Amelia and James Kremer. Adored brother of Janet (Robert) Olari. A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 3 - 9:00 pm, (Masonic Service at 7:00pm) at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia (between Middlebelt and Merriman). Instate with a celebration of life Saturday, July 27, 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at His Church Anglican, 34500 Six Mile Road, Livonia. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Albert and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
