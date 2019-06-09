Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Warren, MI
Warren - Butlin, Albert H., age 90, died June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Erma. Dearest father of Cynthia (Bill) Alexander, Nancy (Tom) Hawkinson, Albert Jr. (Andrea) Butlin, and Janice (Bob) Lewis. Loving grandfather of Kristin, Augusta, Christopher, Matthew, Rudy, David, and Jeffrey. Also survived by many adoring great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Monday 10:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
