Albert H. Gelineau



JUNE 11, 1929 - MARCH 19, 2020



Albert H. Gelineau, age 90, of Clinton Twp., passed away March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Gelineau; dear father of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Gerald Gelineau (deceased), Janice Gelineau, and Jayne Gelineau; cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 14; and loving brother of Janet Keating, Marie Debano, William (Ellen) Gelineau, the late Margaret Chance, the late John Gelineau, and the late Helen Ryskamp.



A Funeral Mass will be held July 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery privately with the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store