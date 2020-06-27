Albert H. Gelineau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert H. Gelineau

JUNE 11, 1929 - MARCH 19, 2020

Albert H. Gelineau, age 90, of Clinton Twp., passed away March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Gelineau; dear father of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Gerald Gelineau (deceased), Janice Gelineau, and Jayne Gelineau; cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 14; and loving brother of Janet Keating, Marie Debano, William (Ellen) Gelineau, the late Margaret Chance, the late John Gelineau, and the late Helen Ryskamp.

A Funeral Mass will be held July 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery privately with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved