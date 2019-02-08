|
|
Albert J. Berres IV
Metamora - Albert J. Berres IV, 71 of Metamora, MI, passed away on February 2, 2019. Al "Bert" has left the building. He will be missed every hour of everyday by his family & friends.
He is survived by wife Sue Berres; children A.J. (Amanda) Berres V, Jillian (Alec) Tremaine, Meghan (Matt Bussing) Russell, Tom (Ben) Russell - Lynch; grandchildren Sloane Berres, Knox Berres; parents Albert J. Berres III & Jean Berres; sisters Susan L Berres, Nancy Kruger; best buddy Dave (Jeanne) Pylar; several nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. To place an online condolence and to view the full obit, please visit www.LynchAndSonsLapeer.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019