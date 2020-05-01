|
Albert Laverne Dinkins
Novi - Albert Laverne Dinkins of Novi passed away April 29, 2020 at age 93. He was born January 3, 1927, in Nashville, TN, the son of Charles and Josie. Beloved husband of the late Rita Dinkins; loving father of Dennis (Gloria) Dinkins, Barb Kish (Robert Peruski), Doug (Kandi) Dinkins and David (Cindi) Dinkins; proud grandfather of Jason (Laura), Julia (Pete), Lisa, the late Sunday, Marq, Krysten, Derek, Amanda, Alexis and Dylan; great grandfather of Johnny, Anthony, Sophia, Hannah, Grant and Leo. Private services for Albert will be held and he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. www.thayer-rock.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020