Albert M. Rozman
Allen Park - Age 72. April 18, 2019 of Allen Park. Cherished dad of Jason (Elizabeth). Very proud grandpa of Andrew, Annasin, Emily, Ethan and Meilyn. Dearest brother of Martha Ann Rozman. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Martha. He will be missed by his extended Gould family as well as many other loving family and friends. Visitation is on Tuesday from 5 - 9 pm and Wednesday from 10 am until the time the service on Wednesday at 12 noon all at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Memorial contributions to honor Albert may be made to the American Society for Deaf Children deafchildren.org. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019