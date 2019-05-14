|
|
Albert May Roussey
- - Roussey, Albert May 13, 2019 age 89. Albert was born December 6, 1929 in Buffalo, NY to the late Louis and Bernadette Roussey. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Loving father of Mary Roussey, Thomas (Lorraine) Roussey, Jeanne (Chris) Bungart, Karen (Gregg) Thoe, Robert (Karen) Roussey, Brian Roussey and Ellen Roussey. Grandfather of Jonathan, Nicole, Andrea, Rachel, Genevieve, Gregory, Danielle, Jessica, Alexandra and Cullen. Great-grandfather of Jeremy, Cameron and Milo. Preceded in death by brothers; Dennis and Louis Roussey. Mr. Roussey held a Bachelor Degree in Engineering and worked for Ford Motor Company for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and traveling. Visitation 2-8 pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi, MI 48375, 248-348-1800. Scripture service Thursday 7pm. In-state 10 am Friday, May 17, 2019 until mass at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd. Novi. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019