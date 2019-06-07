Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
South Lyon, MI
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Dr. Albert Michael Bifano


1930 - 2019
Dr. Albert Michael Bifano Obituary
Dr. Albert Michael Bifano

Canton - Dr. Albert Michael Bifano, 88, of Canton, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1930, to Angelo and Giulia Bifano in Detroit, MI

He proudly served in the United States Army and worked as an Optometrist for the majority of his life. He was the Founder of Bifano Eye Care in Dearborn MI and really enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren after his retirement.

Albert is survived by his loving spouse Dolores; his children: Dr. Lisa (Gene) Capatina, Anthony (Kelly) Bifano, Dr. Christopher Bifano and Julie (Scott) Hayes. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Anthony, Samantha, Natalie, Nicholas, Niccolo, Christian, Antonio, Michael, Lauren, Christopher, Zachary, Lucas and Alexander. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Visitation June 9th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, South Lyon. Mass June 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon with final visitation at 9:30 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the or Southern Care Hospice Services. On-line guestbook at www.phillipsfuneral.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019
