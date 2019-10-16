Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Albert Moliassa

MOLIASSA, ALBERT A. October 13, 2019 Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dearest father of Cynthia (Thomas) Evasic and Larry (Ann). Loving grandpa of Olivia, Amelia, Matthew, and Julia. Dear brother of Louise Rodgers, the late Margaret and John. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday 10:00 am at St. John XXIII Church, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., Redford, until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
