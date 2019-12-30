|
|
Albert P. DiLoreto
Beloved husband of the late Patricia April 2019. Loving father of Susan (Stephen) Vamplew, and LeeAnne (Michael) Evans. Cherished grandfather of Paige Evans, Michael Evans, Logan Vamplew, and Jensen Vamplew. Brother of the late Arnold DiLoreto, Connie Pryor and Gilda Schryer. Also leaves nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between Six & Seven Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Memorial visitation held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM Memorial Mass at St. Mary's of the Snow's; 1955 East Commerce St. Milford, MI 48381. Interment at 1:30 PM Great Lakes National Cemetery; Holly, Michigan with military honors.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020