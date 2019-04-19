|
Albert Randolph "Randy" Judd
- - Albert Randolph ("Randy") Judd, August 1947 - April 11, 2019, Birmingham, MI. Randy, attorney, dear husband of Patricia Roan Judd for 46 years, father of Liam, uncle and loyal friend to so many, died peacefully in his sleep last Thursday, April 11. Randy's reach was long. He was a Birmingham City Commissioner for 10 years, and the Mayor of Birmingham in 1989. He was on the Birmingham Board of Zoning Appeals for 23 years and was involved in many charitable causes. Randy was a Renaissance man with many passions. He was a scuba teacher and underwater photographer, and he certified scuba students in the local lakes. He was a wonderful storyteller and actor and spent his high school and college years and beyond performing in amateur theatre productions. He won awards for his philanthropic projects for arts and media organizations and charities that serviced those in need. Randy's was a life well-lived and his family and friends will miss him. A small family ceremony and cremation occurred on Saturday, April 13 and there will be "little celebrations" of Randy's life happening all year. In lieu of flowers of gifts or food to the Judd family, please consider making a donation in Randy's name to one of these charities: ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, Gleaners Food Bank, WRCJ, or DPTV. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
