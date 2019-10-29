|
|
Albert "Al" Reed
St. Clair Shores - Albert Frank Reed, age 76, October 27, 2019. Loving husband of Karen Jo. Dear father of Kelly (Rachel). Cherished grandfather of Emma and Zoey. A memorial gathering in Al's honor will take place on Friday November 1, 2019 from 4-8 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, 48236. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home 6:30 PM. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019