1/1
Albert W. Kossman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert W. Kossman

Albert W. Kossman, a resident of Milford, Michigan, died with his wife at his side on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 93 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne (nee. Baloga) Kossman and his nieces, Robin Kammer and Bobbi Carpenter as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Rice.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:15 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford, MI 48381. Friends may gather beginning at 10:15 AM. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery.

For further information, please contact, Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial Gathering
10:15 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved