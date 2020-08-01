Albert W. KossmanAlbert W. Kossman, a resident of Milford, Michigan, died with his wife at his side on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 93 years old.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne (nee. Baloga) Kossman and his nieces, Robin Kammer and Bobbi Carpenter as well as many extended family members and close friends.Albert was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Rice.Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:15 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford, MI 48381. Friends may gather beginning at 10:15 AM. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery.For further information, please contact, Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645.