Albina Mary Franczak
Franczak, Albina Mary age 97 - June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Franczak, and dear mother of Daniel (Eleonore) Franczak, and Cynthia (Lyndon) Schrock. Loving grandmother of Andrew Franczak and Cheryl (Bryce) Wilder. Mrs. Franczak was predeceased by her brothers, Fr. Frank Maliszewski and Walter (Eleanor) Maliszewski. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.