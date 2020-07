Alene Farber

Alene FarberBeloved wife of Dr. Robert Farber. Dear mother of Merrick (fiance' Denise Shaheen) Farber, Michele and Brian Elias, Dr. Corey and Brittany Farber. Loving grandmother of Rachel Arkin, Lindsey and Ashton Farber, Jake, Shane, Chase, and Griffin Farber, Daniel Elias, Simon and Logan Shaheen. Devoted sister of Lisa (Dr. David) Moss, Anita (Larry) Stollman. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Sydney and Mae Farber. Alene was the daughter-in-law of late David and Esther Farber and daughter of Late Louis and Zelda Lofman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com