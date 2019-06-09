|
Alex B. Gonano
Brownstown Township - Alex B. Gonano, age 62 of Brownstown Township, May 31, 2019. Beloved son of Annamaria and the late Vero. Dearest brother of Aulo (Michele) and Sandra (Kenneth) Gonano-Moore. Dear uncle of Gabriella and Brigida. Alex served in the US Navy and worked as a merchant seaman. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Donations in memory of Alex are appreciated to Voluntary Service, Ann Arbor Veterans Hospital, 2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes, Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019