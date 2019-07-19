Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Alexander J. Seppala Obituary
ALEXANDER J. SEPPALA

Waterford - age 44; Beloved son of John and Mary Seppala; Dear brother of Scott (Rebecca) Seppala; Uncle of Shelby and Trevor; Nephew of Gary Seppala and Donna Floyd; Also several cousins. He will be greatly missed by his Webasto Sunroof family where he was employed for the past 25 years. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 19, 2019
