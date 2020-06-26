Alexander Spakoff
Alexander Kiryl Spakoff passed away at age 93 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on March 24th, 1927 in Hamtramck, Michigan to Cora and Anickey Shpakoff.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Emily V. Spakoff (Wayes), his brothers Ossip(Agnes), Samuel (Helen), James, William and sister Frances.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Spakoff, Debbie Swartz (Mark), and Shari Spakoff(Frank) and granddaughter Natalya Swartz.

Al was strong in faith and always believed something wonderful was about to happen. He was a living miracle.

Please visit www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com for entire obituary and further details.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
