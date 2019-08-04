|
|
Alfonso "Al" Roldán
Birmingham - Alfonso "Al" Roldán of Birmingham passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019, at the age of 72, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Lisa (née Frontero), beloved father of Sarah Roldán-Dodson (Seth Dodson) and Christina Roldán, and dedicated grandfather of Sofia, Eliza, William and Charles. Al is also survived by his brother Juan (Kathy) Roldán. Al was deeply devoted to his late mother, Maria Luisa Matanzas LoCicero and late step-father, Charles Frank LoCicero. He was also preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Roldán Campos.
Born in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain on March 18th, 1947, Al or "Pochi" as his family called him, immigrated with his mother and brother to the United States in 1958. Al became a U.S. citizen in 2015, but never forgot his Spanish roots. Throughout his life, he showed his love best when he was sharing his passion for Spanish cooking with his family, especially his granddaughters who have come to expect a delicious charcuterie plate whenever they spend time with Pochi. We will all be a little hungrier without him. Al loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing Up North. And while many deer just barely escaped him, through fishing he instilled in his daughters a life-long appreciation for the patience and the beauty of an early morning cast. Al enjoyed gardening and trips to the Farmer's Market with his wife, and could often be found in his backyard or perhaps attempting to get his '69 Stingray moving. He loved good food, good wine, and maybe most of all, just for once, a good kiddie pool that would last more than one season for his grandsons. So please raise a glass for our bullfighter, who fought so hard to stay and will be missed so much.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 4 - 8 pm at Spaulding and Curtin Funeral Directors, 500 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation. www.ocularmelanoma.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019