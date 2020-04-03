|
|
Alfred Bricker, 99, of West Bloomfield, died on 03 April 2020. Beloved Husband of 68 years of the late Lillian Bricker; Cherished mother of Sharon Bricker-Ferris (Art Ferris), Les (Bonnie) Bricker, and the late Stuart J. Bricker; Loving grandfather of Sarah Bricker and Aaron Bricker; Brother of Pauline (Harry) Schwartz and the late Audrey (the late Melvin) Mogill; also survived by his loving caregivers, Mary, Nellie, Marilyn, Louise, Theresa, Cherise and Melinda; many loving nieces and nephews. Alfred Bricker was the Executive Secretary of the Wayne County Retirement System. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE, 10:30 a.m., SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020