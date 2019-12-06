|
Alfred L. Lary
Clinton Twp. - Lary, Alfred L., age 76, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Clinton Twp., Michigan and was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1943. Alfred worked as an electrician for Chrysler and is a retired member of the U.A.W.. He was a hard-working provider for the family. Beloved Husband of Barbara. Loving Father of Kevin (Sue) Lary, Michele (Richard) Wojcik, and Paul. Cherished Grandfather of Tricia (Mark) Baur, Tasha, Lauren, Jacob, Keatan, and Ian. Beloved Great Grandfather Carter. At this time there is no visitation or Funeral Services scheduled.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019