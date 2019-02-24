|
|
Alfred Neil Montgomery
- - Al passed away February 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Age 84. Formerly of Detroit. Proud Graduate of Cass Tech High School and Wayne State University. Honored to have served in the Army Reserve from 1955-1961. Longtime executive for the City of Detroit and Wayne County. Beloved husband of the late Nancy R. (nee Masterton). Dear father of Michael J. (Julie), Douglas A. (Gail) and Scott A. (Kerrie). Grandfather of Hannah, Madeline, John, Amanda, Bailey, Jack and Reagan. Brother of George F. Jr. (Ruth). Also many nieces and nephews. Family is grateful for the love and care of Waltonwood Senior Living and Heart to Heart Hospice. Funeral Service Friday March 1, 2019, 10am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Family will receive friends Thursday February 28, 2019, 3-8pm. Memorial tributes to Coalition on Temporary Shelter C.O.T.S. or Salvation Army.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019