Alfreda Lydia Kacin
Alfreda Lydia Kacin

- - September 18, 2020 Age 95 of Troy, MI. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Kacin. Loving mother of Anthony M. (Judy), Ronald (Julie-ann) and Larry Kacin. Dearest grandmother of Lori and Mark (Sara) and great grandmother of six. She loved her family, and her cats. She had the most infectious laugh, and she touched the heart of everyone she met. She will be truly missed by those that loved her. Her life will be celebrated sometime in the future when the threat of COVID-19 has diminished. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Oakland Meals on Wheels, 3179 Livernois Road, Troy, MI 48083. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
