Alfreda Lydia Kacin- - September 18, 2020 Age 95 of Troy, MI. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Kacin. Loving mother of Anthony M. (Judy), Ronald (Julie-ann) and Larry Kacin. Dearest grandmother of Lori and Mark (Sara) and great grandmother of six. She loved her family, and her cats. She had the most infectious laugh, and she touched the heart of everyone she met. She will be truly missed by those that loved her. Her life will be celebrated sometime in the future when the threat of COVID-19 has diminished. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Oakland Meals on Wheels, 3179 Livernois Road, Troy, MI 48083. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.