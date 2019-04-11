Services
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-7519
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
68035 Main St
Richmond, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
68035 Main St
Richmond, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda Marecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda Marecki


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfreda Marecki Obituary
Alfreda Marecki

- - Alfreda passed to her heavenly home April 6, 2019, to be with Marceli Marecki (husband), and all her family and friends. Alfreda was born October, 23, 1926, in Swieciechow, Poland. She had three sisters (Henryka (Kryj), Zofia (Kosno), and Boleslawa (Galat), and many relatives. After liberation, she met her husband, Marceli, and started her own family. In 1949 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Detroit with her husband and first born son, where their family grew to include two more sons and a daughter. Always a woman of incredible strength and fortitude, Alfreda was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and companion to so many. Throughout her life, Alfreda was a woman of unshakable faith in God, with outstanding love and pride in her heritage. In her later years, Alfreda lived surrounded by family in Richmond, Michigan, where she continued to reside until her passing. She will be missed by many, including those that survive her: Children; Robert (deceased), wife Marie, Richard wife Susann (deceased), Stanley wife Kathy, Mary Jane Szczerbinski husband Gerard. Grandchildren; Angelique, Marcel, Alexander(Melissa), Monica (John), Kasia (fiancé John), and Victoria. Great-grandchildren; Robert (Barker), Alayna, and Collin. All gifts in Alfreda's name will be used by discretion of the family.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, Michigan 48062. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 Main St, Richmond, MI 48062.

Memorial donations may be made to "Wishes of the Family".

To leave condolences please visit: Rewaltpeshekfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now