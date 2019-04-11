|
Alfreda Marecki
- - Alfreda passed to her heavenly home April 6, 2019, to be with Marceli Marecki (husband), and all her family and friends. Alfreda was born October, 23, 1926, in Swieciechow, Poland. She had three sisters (Henryka (Kryj), Zofia (Kosno), and Boleslawa (Galat), and many relatives. After liberation, she met her husband, Marceli, and started her own family. In 1949 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Detroit with her husband and first born son, where their family grew to include two more sons and a daughter. Always a woman of incredible strength and fortitude, Alfreda was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and companion to so many. Throughout her life, Alfreda was a woman of unshakable faith in God, with outstanding love and pride in her heritage. In her later years, Alfreda lived surrounded by family in Richmond, Michigan, where she continued to reside until her passing. She will be missed by many, including those that survive her: Children; Robert (deceased), wife Marie, Richard wife Susann (deceased), Stanley wife Kathy, Mary Jane Szczerbinski husband Gerard. Grandchildren; Angelique, Marcel, Alexander(Melissa), Monica (John), Kasia (fiancé John), and Victoria. Great-grandchildren; Robert (Barker), Alayna, and Collin. All gifts in Alfreda's name will be used by discretion of the family.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, Michigan 48062. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 Main St, Richmond, MI 48062.
Memorial donations may be made to "Wishes of the Family".
To leave condolences please visit: Rewaltpeshekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019