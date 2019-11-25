|
|
Alfredo "Nino" Fracassa
Alfredo "Nino" Fracassa November 23, 2019 Age 86.
Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Bobbi (Gregg) Krzesak, Nina (Daniel) Familant, Tina (Steve) Williams and Traci (Tony) DeWalls. Proud grandfather of Chris (Vita), Bella, Micaela, Gabby, Tanner, Nino, Korey, Cole, Tia and Tavery.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Friday, November 29, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, November 30, 2019. Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Community, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories shared at www.bcfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019